Robcour racing to establish base in South Tipp

Tipperary’s standing in the equine industry looks set to be boosted with planning permission granted for a development in the south of the county.

The site in question near Lisronagh was purchased earlier this year for more than €2 million.

Allez Farms is the company behind the proposals for an 8.4 hectare site at Sladagh, Lisronagh between Clonmel and Fethard.

It’s owned by the Acheson family from Clonmel who run a very successful horse racing business through the Robcour brand – they notched up wins at the Cheltenham Festival with Bob Olinger winning the Ballymore Novice Hurdle last year and the Turners Novice Chase this year.

The plans include a building consisting of 48 stables, foaling boxes and storage areas.

A reception area, staff office and employee accommodation quarters are also included.

The planning application stated that the purpose of the development at Lisronagh is to provide a centralised home-based facility for Robcour horses.

Conditional planning permission has been granted in recent days by Tipperary County Council.