Vandalism an issue at Carrick on Suir roadworks

Parents are being urged to encourage their children to have respect for Carrick-on-Suir.

Over the last two weeks the N24 contractors Glás have reported a number of cases of anti-social behaviour and vandalism with damaged road signs, burnt bollards, and interference with safety crossings.

Cllr. Davy Dunne says it is happening mainly around the Pill Road and the Green in town centre and is significantly costing the company.

He told Tipp Today that this work is for the benefit of the town and encouraged parents to talk to their children and encourage respect for their area.

“What I am appealing… look it is young people that are doing this and young people are not necessarily the listeners to your show so I am appealing to their parents, relatives, could you have some pride in your town there is lots of money being spent in it, road works are going well starting to take shape, starting to look well, but have a bit of pride in your town. When you are out there representing your town, and you family when you are playing sport and that you have pride in your family you have pride in the club you are representing, so have some pride in your town.”