A motorway junction roundabout in Mid-Tipp is set to be re-surfaced to improve road safety.

Local Cllr Sean Ryan says the roundabout at the Horse and Jockey junction is in an appalling condition.

But it’s been confirmed that resurfacing works have been approved by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Cllr Ryan says junction will have to be shut down for a short time over the next month or two so that it can be brought back into an acceptable condition.