Motorists on the main Clonmel – Waterford road will face a detour in Carrick on Suir later this week.

The eastbound lane of the N24 on O’Mahoney Avenue will be closed to traffic from 6 o’clock on Thursday morning until 7 on Friday evening.

Those heading towards Waterford will divert via Mill Street, John Street and the R696.

The works are part of the ongoing pavement strengthening and safety improvement scheme in Carrick.