A toddler has been hospitalised following an incident in Ballyporeen last night.

The little boy was struck by a car on the Main Street in the village at around 6.30pm.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital – there are no details on the extent of his injuries at this stage.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 052 7445630.

The street will remain closed for a time this morning.