Works proposed for N24 near Cahir

A long called for upgrade to a section of the N24 near Cahir has been welcomed.

The works will cover more than a kilometre of the national primary route from the Knockagh Roundabout towards Clonmel.

They will include reconstruction and strengthening of the road, the introduction of new footpaths and cycle paths and the replacement of road markings.

Better definition and kerbing at junctions as well as a reduction of carriageway widths and the relocation of safety barriers are also proposed

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says the works are long overdue.

“I’ve been campaigning for the N24 improvements at Knockagh Roundabout since 2016. I’m fully convinced that there’s a problem with surface there. But I do welcome the Part 8 that’s gone out to planning now on the whole stretch from Knockagh Roundabout on past the Loughloher Junction for a stretch of 1.2 kilometres.

“This is all part of the N24 National Primary road – I know that this week will see works on the roundabout itself. Towards the island at the roundabout will be developed for a cycleway crossing.”

Councillor Moloney says the pathways should be extended further to the Apple Farm which is a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike.

“I’ve also looked for the cycleway to be lengthened between Knockagh and the Fethard/Poulmucka turnoff but also to be extended as far as the Apple Farm.

“I know it’s a big ask but if we could get the cycleway as far as the Apple Farm it would make it a lot safer for cyclists on a particularly bad stretch of the road plus it would boost tourism and cycling-adventure tourism in the area because eventually when we go from Cahir to Cashel – if that cycleway does get the go-ahead – it will be a huge addition for tourism in the South of the county.”