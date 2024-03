42 people have been killed on Irish roads in the first eleven weeks of the year.

17 drivers, 14 passengers, 7 pedestrians, 3 motorcyclists and a cyclist have died.

They include one in Tipperary which recorded the highest number of road fatalities in the country last year at 16.

The latest death was a man in his 40s after a crash in Kildare last night.

Gardaí and road safety groups are urging motorists to slow down.