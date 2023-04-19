Transport Minister urged to provide required funding for N24

A Tipperary TD has sought an urgent meeting is being sought with the Minister for Transport to discuss the funding shortfall for the N24 route selection process.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has also contacted all of the Government Oireachtas members in Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford and Kilkenny to support his request for a collective meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan.

The Thurles TD says its vital that the N24 project proceeds as a matter of urgency.

“I was extremely disappointed to hear that the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan only allocated €1 million to the N24 Route Selection Process. It is my clear understanding after intensive lobbying last year that €3.5 million was to be allocated for this extremely important work.

“We all know the importance of the N24 route – the urgent need for a bypass of Tipperary Town – and that Rosslare now has become an extremely important port for the western part of the country.”

Deputy Cahill says there are towns and villages along the N24 being choked with traffic with Tipperary Town being a prime example.

“It’s essential that the N24 is completed as quickly as possible for the economic development of the southern and western part of the country. I have looked for an urgent meeting with Minister Ryan on this issue and all my Government Oireachtas members in Tipp, Limerick, Waterford and Kilkenny have supported this request.

“I hope that this meeting happens very quickly and that Minister Ryan will honour the commitment to give €3.5 million so we can proceed quickly with the construction of the N24.”