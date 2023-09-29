Transport Infrastructure Ireland to hear of Thurles Councillors priorities for District

Thurles Councillors are planning to keep the pressure on the T-I-I to prioritise a by-pass for the town.

They are scheduling a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland next month to lay out the most urgent road upgrades needed in the area.

Heavy goods traffic coming passing through causes continual issues in Liberty Square and a pedestrian was recently killed after being hit by a lorry.

District Cathaoirleach Sean Ryan wants the meeting to happen as soon as possible and he’s told Tipp FM News the main priority is clear.

“We’re hoping it will happen in the next few weeks – it normally takes place in October or November. Tipperary County Council is very lucky that they can actually meet Transport Infrastructure Ireland – they’re one of the few local authorities that have that meeting every year. We have set out our priorities today – the Thurles bypass is our top priority, its something that is very badly needed for the town. Thurles is one of only two towns in Tipperary that is not bypassed and it is so urgently needed.”

Councillors are also looking for upgrades to improve safety at Turtulla Cross outside the town as well as the Tullaskeagh junction in Roscrea and the N62 road to Templemore.

Sean Ryan says while the by-pass remains the most urgent need there are other problem areas that need to be sorted out by T-I-I, with Turtulla Cross a major concern.

“Particularly over the last couple of years when the National Apprenticeship Centre is there and we have so many people using that as an unofficial ring-road around the town to try and access different points of the town when its so busy in the morning. So that’s something that we have prioritised as well. The Tullaskeagh junction in Roscrea has also been prioritised – that’s been a very dangerous junction for a long time and the N62 Thurles to Templemore road – we’re looking for improvements on that.”