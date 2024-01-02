Tipperary had the highest number of road fatalities in the country in 2023

Road Safety Authority figures show 16 people lost their lives on the roads of the Premier County last year – up from 7 in 2022.

Two single vehicle crashes accounted for seven deaths in Tipperary.

Nationally the highest number of road deaths in 10 years was recorded with 184 dying after incidents on Irish roads.

Road Safety Authority’s figures show the highest number of those killed were males at 78 percent while 22 percent of the deaths were females.

David Martin Communications officer with the RSA says the figures are heading the wrong direction.

“2023 was a very difficult year on Irish roads. The number of road deaths were up 19% at 184 and I think it’s worth noting that a huge proportion – nearly 80% – were male. We’ve also seen the highest number of pedestrian fatalities since 2011. It’s worth noting also that around half occurred at night despite lower traffic volumes and around half occurred at the weekends.”