Thurles Gardaí appeal for people not to share footage of fatal M8 crash on social media

An elderly man has died following a collision on the M8 between Junction 6 Thurles and Junction 7 Cashel North.

The man in his 80s was the driver of one of the cars involved in the head-on crash which happened shortly after 4pm – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car – a woman in her late 30s – was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who was travelling on the motorway at the time and has camera footage to contact them on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigating Gardaí are aware of video footage and images of the collision currently circulating online. Out of respect to the family of the deceased and to those involved they are asking people not to share this.