Status Orange Thunderstorm warning for Tipp extended until 10pm

Tipperary motorists are being urged to drive with caution as a status orange thunderstorm warning is in place for the county.

Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places with flooding likely as a result.

The warning covers all of Munster as well as a number of counties in Leinster – its in force until 10 o’clock tonight.

Superintendent Eddie Golden of Cahir Garda Station has this advice.

“We’ve had a couple of incidents of vehicles aquaplaning this morning and again its all to do with the weather conditions.

“The weather warning is still in place for cloudburst and localised flooding and with that cloudburst when the water hits the road it won’t disperse as quickly because we’re after a dry spell.

“It really comes down to slowing down and reducing your speed in those conditions and try not to lose traction with the road.”