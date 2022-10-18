Safety measures for walkers and cyclists in Roscrea

Work is to commence in the coming weeks on a new walking and cycling path in Roscrea.

It will be of use both as an amenity and also for those who walk or cycle to work in some of the businesses operating in the area.

Local Councillor Shane Lee proposed this project linking the Limerick Road roundabout with the Templemore Road roundabout in Roscrea some time ago.

He organised a petition following ongoing disquiet amongst a large number of people who use this stretch of road to get to work if they are walking or cycling.

The one kilometre path will be 4 metres wide and will provide a safe off-road walking and cycling facility between the Parkmore Industrial Estate and the town of Roscrea.

In particular, it will facilitate the employees of Parkmore Industrial Estate and will provide safe crossing points on regional routes R445 and R421.

Parkmore Industrial Estate accommodates multiple employers such as Stapleton’s, Centenary DIY, Roscrea Mart, Rosderra Irish Meats and FRS Recruitment.

The road is also popular with dog-walkers and people out walking or jogging.