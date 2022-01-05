Renewed call for safety measure at Pouldine junction near Thurles

Council officials say they’ll keep the pressure on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to make safety improvements at a problematic junction near Thurles.

Councillor Jim Ryan submitted a motion at last month’s Thurles Municipal District meeting, which called for works at Pouldine junction on the N62.

The road is the responsibility of the TII however, but the Council did say they’d continue to urge the national organisation to prioritise works there.

Jim says that the 100km/hour speed limit, as well as the national school on the junction, makes it quite dangerous in its current form.

“The Council a number of years ago did put in special speed limit signs to try and slow down the traffic coming towards the junction because of the school there that’s right beside it.

“It is unique in a sense because there is a national school right on the junction which makes it a lot more dangerous and you have children crossing the road and a lot of people parking there collecting their children and school busses etc.

“So it’s a really busy junction and the locals have been looking for action to be take for the last number of years. All we can do is keep the pressure on Transport Infrastructure Ireland.”