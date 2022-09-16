O’Meara: Urgent need for works on bog roads in Lorrha and Rathcabbin areas

A local councillor is calling for emergency work to be carried out on two bog roads in North Tipp.

Councillor Michael O’Meara told this month’s meeting of Nenagh Municipal District that the roads in Ballymacegan and Ballyea are a safety hazard and need addressing as we approach the winter months.

He branded a recent accident that occurred on the junction at the Ballymacegan road as a “miracle” that those involved walked away from it alive and well.

The independent councillor told Tipp FM the residents of the roads have been patient for a long time now.

“They’re in a deplorable condition so they are. The residents on the roads have been very patient up to now. It’s just got to the stage that under Health & Safety I would have concerns that there’s a lot of heavy traffic goes along these roads lets say milk lorries and meal lorries for the farming community. And even the residents themselves trying to get in and out with their cars. They’re doing damage to their cars.

“So I raised it with the roads engineer – talking to him over the last few months about it. he came out and visited the roads and he agrees with me that they are in an awful condition.”

He suggested that these roads be fixed under the Climate Change Policy.