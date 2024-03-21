Motorist clocked at 155km/h on M8 in Tipperary

Almost 1,800 drivers were caught speeding across the St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday weekend.

The offences include one person travelling at 155km/hr in a 120km/hr zone on the M8 at Clonmore, Cahir

Gardaí also detected a driver at 209 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre zone in County Cavan, and another driving at 147 kilometres an hour in a 60 kilometre zone in Dublin.

As part of the Garda Roads Policing operation, 175 arrests were made for driving under the influence, more than 170 fines were given for using a mobile phone and 59 for not wearing a seatbelt.

Throughout the weekend, there were five serious collisions, leading to three deaths on the roads.