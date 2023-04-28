Men in Tipp almost twice as likely to speed as women

Tipperary motorists clocked up over 6,600 penalty points for speeding in one year.

Figures for 2021 show male drivers in the Premier received almost twice as many points as women at 4,100 and 2,529 respectively.

Meanwhile 75 notices were issued to male drivers in Tipperary for failure to wear a seat belt with just 14 women getting penalty points for this offence.

A recent survey by Peopl Insurance found that dangerous overtaking was the most disliked driving habit for Irish motorists followed by failure to use indicators.

Other bugbears were driving too fast or too slow and not letting other drivers out.