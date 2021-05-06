McGrath drives home need to tackle driving test waiting lists

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is calling for stronger action to be taken to get new motorists on the road.

The independent deputy told the Taoiseach that legions of people are trying to get theory tests, driving lessons and driving tests.

Driving tests will return for non-essential workers next Monday, with driving lessons also to resume, but only for essential workers.

Deputy McGrath asked the Taoiseach to review the situation to help ease the backlog.

There are legions of young and old people trying to get theory tests, trying to get lessons and trying to get driving tests.”

“Something has to be done. I raised it with the Tánaiste here last week – he promised action but no action has been taken.”

In reply Taoiseach Micheál Martin outlined the measures put in place to tackle the problem.

“The Government has moved on this. We have decided in the safe and gradual and phased reopening of some driver services through the Road Safety Authority from the 10th of May. The RSA have recruited 40 more testers who are currently being trained. They will be deployed from June – that’s to deal with the backlog of tests.”