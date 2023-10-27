McGrath calls for change to learner driver legislation

A Tipperary TD is in favour of changes to rules for people waiting to sit their driving test.

At present learner permit holders must be accompanied by a full licence holder until they pass their test.

However lengthy delays in getting an appointment for a driving test means many new motorists who have completed the necessary training can’t drive alone.

Deputy Mattie McGrath told Tipp Today earlier that having passed a Theory Test to get a learner permit and then undertaken the 12 mandatory driving lessons from an approved instructor should count for something.

“The are professionals, they are recognised by the RSA and the Department of Transport and able to get people to a standard. When you apply for your test you have to have a certificate from them that you did the 12 lessons and you’re proficient to go on the road and do the test. I’m saying that that cert should be amended – the certificate from the qualified and trained instructor – that should get you on the road until such time as you are able to do your test.”