Man charged with dangerous driving causing death in Thurles

A 21 year old has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing death following an incident in Thurles last year.

Sean Fitzpatrick of Killpurcell, Ballybrophy in County Laois was before Thurles District Court today in connection with the death of Adam Kirwan who was a student at Mary I in Thurles.

The deceased – who was also from Laois – was 20 at the time of the incident in College Green in Thurles on March 2nd 2023.

Sean Fitzpatrick has been released on bail to appear before Thurles District Court again on June 25th when the book of evidence will be served.