Lack of pedestrian crossings in Cloughjordan a concern

There are calls for improved pedestrian safety measures in Cloughjordan.

Local Election candidate, Ryan O’Meara is also making the case for the installation of a number of raised pedestrian crossings in the town to tackle increased instances of speeding.

The Fianna Fáil member and Cloughjordan resident says one of the main issues coming up on the doorstep is the speed of traffic in the area and the bad condition of our local street surfaces.

“Particularly on the Templemore road, the Main Street and the Nenagh road. The Templemore road is quite frightening at times at the moment with cars entering Cloughjordan at an alarming rate. It is also a very busy road with children walking to and from the Number 1 school and people walking to and from the train station.

“There’s no pedestrian crossing in all of Cloughjordan and I believe these are badly needed both to slow down traffic and also to provide a safe place for people to cross.”