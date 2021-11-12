Investigations continue into West Tipp crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the N24 near Tipp Town yesterday afternoon which has left two people hospitalised.

The single vehicle crash happened shortly after 3pm at Farnagowan between Tipp Town and Bansha.

That section of the N24 remains closed this morning as Gardaí carry out a forensic examination of the crash scene.

Tipp Town Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them on 062 80670.

In particular they would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Tipp – Bansha Road at around 3pm and who may have dashcam footage.