Investigations continue into fatal Tipp Town crash

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are renewing their appeal for witnesses, following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred last Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:45am on April 2nd, Gardaí were alerted to a crash at Greenane on the outskirts of town.

The driver of the car – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two females and a male, all in their 20s were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.