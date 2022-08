A truck driver has been fined for a defective tyre after being stopped at a checkpoint near Cahir

Tipperary Roads Policing and the RSA were conducting a multi-agency operation on the N24 yesterday.

During this they stopped a HGV which had a tyre on the trailer below the 1.6mm limit.

The vehicle was grounded until the defective tyre was replaced and a fine has been issued to the driver.