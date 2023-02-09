Goldsboro highlights concerns over speeding in Killenaule area

A Tipperary councillor has reissued her plea for speed control measures in Killenaule.

Fianna Fáil’s Imelda Goldsboro was critical of the council’s lack of commitment to install traffic platforms in the area at a recent district meeting.

She says she has been raising the problem for years and in the meantime elderly people, and children going to school are vulnerable and unsafe.

In response she was told that speed surveys would be carried out in the area and Gardaí had a role to play in enforcement.

However, she told Tipp FM she feels they have already been proactive and it’s now the council’s turn.

“The guards are playing their part they are quite evident in and around the town but there is only so much that they can do. Now pedestrian crossings a lot of the public would look for them but when they are not used they are not going to deter the speed. So the platforms is something that I keep asking for but unfortunately I am not getting the commitment that I am looking for from the officials but it is something that I am going to stay trying to source.”

Cllr Goldsboro is highlighting Cross Cannon and River Street as particular areas of concern.

She said surveys weren’t good enough, immediate action was required.

“They have said they are going to carry out surveys but that is something that has been told to me over the last number so years. There has been different suggestions to-ed and fro-ed and funding has been a concern and it is something that I am not a firm believer of. This is something that is a necessity now in Killenaule and we do need to have traffic calming measures in Killenaule as a matter of urgency.”