Gardaí appeal for information following fatal crash near Rearcross

The scene of a fatal crash in North Tipp last evening remains sealed off as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination.

A 15 year old girl was killed in the two car collision – her death brings to 25 the number of fatalities on Irish roads this year.

Another teenager and a man and a woman in their 20 who were also in the vehicle were taken to University Hospital Limerick as was the female driver of the other car. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Inspector James White has issued this appeal for information in relation to the tragedy.

“Gardaí at Nenagh are currently investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred yesterday evening about a mile on the Newport side of Rearcross village on the R503.

“In this collision a 15 year old girl unfortunately lost her life and we’re asking and we’re appealing for anyone who travelled that road or was in the area between 6.15pm and 6.45pm to contact us. In particular we’re appealing to anyone who travelled the road who would have dash cam footage please contact us at Nenagh Garda station on 067 50450.”