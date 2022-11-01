Flooding reported in parts of the Premier County

Motorists in Tipperary are being urged to drive with caution this morning following torrential rain in parts of the county last evening.

Met Éireann issued a Status Orange warning for Tipp, Cork, Kilkenny and Waterford which ended late yesterday.

The entire country was under a Status Yellow warning until midnight.

Road conditions have been described as dangerous in some areas.

The Convent Bridge in Clonmel remains closed this morning due to flooding.

Gardaí in Tipp Town are warning of spot flooding in a number of areas including the Tipp road out of Emly, The Tipp Town to Dundrum road at Donaskeigh Cross and around Golden Village.

Brian Farrell of the Road Safety Authority is appealing to motorists to drive with caution and to expect the unexpected.

“Well the obvious challenges that drivers will face this morning is the risk of wet roads, possibly flooded roads – the risk is aquaplaning.

“On rural roads and country roads – where you’ll find dips in the road – there’s a risk of flooding and it is so important not to try to drive through any flooded roads.”