Motorists are being warned of dangerous road conditions as Tipperary and the rest of the country is hit with a Status Yellow rainfall warning.

Heavy downpours will lead to some flooding according to Met Éireann.

Cautions is being advised on all routes in the Premier County with spot flooding on many roads.

The alert is set to remain in place until 8 o’clock this evening.

Even worse conditions are expected in the south-east, with an orange warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow until midday.