Driving offences lead to arrests by North Tipp Gardaí

Four arrests were made in North Tipp for a number of driving offences this week.

The driver of a car heading in the Nenagh direction failed to stop for Gardaí in Limerick before midnight on August 12th.

The car eventually stopped near Nenagh and the driver was arrested and charged with driving offences.

While two women travelling in the same car were arrested for public order offences, and a man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Sergeant-in-Charge at Nenagh Garda Station, Declan O Carroll, told Tipp FM that a file is being prepared for the DPP on the incident.