The N24 Clonmel – Cahir Road will be closed for a time this afternoon to facilitate the removal of a truck which left the road earlier.

Diversions are in place until approximately 3.30pm between Barne and Knockagh.

Traffic coming from Clonmel will divert towards Poulmucka-New Inn turning left at Whitelands cross just 2 miles after Poulmucka.

Traffic coming from Cahir will divert at Knockagh and turn right at Poulmucka for Clonmel .