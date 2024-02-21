Clogheen Councillor calls for deer cull in Tipperary

A local Councillor says something has to be done before the out-of-control deer population causes a fatal crash in Tipperary.

Fine Gael’s Marie Murphy is calling a cull to reduce the numbers in the Clogheen area after posting a video of dozens of the animals running near her home.

She’s also highlighted a recent video which shows over 30 deer on a local road with one mounting the bonnet of a car and jumping over it.

Marie says this incident could have been much worse and she’s demanding action before someone is killed.

Councillor Murphy is also demanding to know how many deer hunting licences are issued in the county every year.

She says if more licences had been issued to hunters in Tipperary the deer numbers might have been kept to more manageable levels.