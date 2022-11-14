Carrick community in shock following fatal collision

Garda investigations are continuing into a fatal collision in Carrick on Suir.

A 67 year old pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle on the N24 at Townspark on the Clonmel Road at around 7.30 last evening.

He has been named locally as John “Toddler” Maher from Treacy Park who was well known for his involvement with the St Mollerans GAA club.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators have completed their examination of the scene. The road – which was closed overnight – has now reopened.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses to come forward – particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage. They can be contacted on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.