Call for speed restriction at busy N24 junction

A Clonmel councillor wants to extend a speed limit on a section of the N24.

Cllr. Michael Murphy has asked that the local authority urgently extend the limit as you approach Clonmel from the East along the road, in particular past the junction at two-mile bridge beside Annerville House.

He says that it is extremely dangerous for motorists who are turning West onto the N24 towards Clonmel, and fears there will be an accident.

Engineers informed members they were awaiting the publication of update guidelines for Setting and Management of Speed Limits at national level.

However, they assured Cllr. Murphy that once complete they could consider such changes in the locality.