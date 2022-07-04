Call for improved public lighting near out of town businesses

There are calls for a change of policy relating to the installation of public lighting around Tipperary.

At present the council prioritises urban areas where there are greater footfall numbers and that fall into particular speed limit areas.

However, concerns have been raised for the over 800 employees working at ABP on the Clogheen road in Cahir many of whom walk to work.

Councillor Andy Moloney queried whether lighting could be put along the path out to the factory and if that required a policy change he asked the council to exam that possibility.

This is the second time this issue has been raised about an area in the county in recent months and the executive told members while they are committed to upgrading urban areas first, they would discuss exceptions on an individual basis.