Bank Holiday road safety campaign launched

“Wear Your Seatbelt – It’s Not That Hard” is the message for motorists and passengers taking to the roads over the coming days.

As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend Tipp FM and Tipperary County Council have joined forces in a road safety campaign.

77 people have lost their lives on the roads of Ireland so far this year which is up 13 on the first six months compared to 2022. They include 34 drivers and 12 passengers.

Remember that Gardaí will be out in force in Tipperary and across the country over the June Bank Holiday break.