Appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on N24 in South Tipp

There have been 15 road deaths so far this year in County Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the latest fatal crash on the N24 in the county yesterday afternoon which left one man dead and a woman seriously injured.

A man in his 40s was confirmed dead at the scene after the van he was driving collided with a car at around 1.20pm.

A woman in her 40s who was driving the car was also seriously injured and is being treated at University Hospital Waterford

The N24 was closed for most of the day between Kilsheelan and Ballydine and as Garda forensic scene investigators carried out their examinations but it has since reopened.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N24 yesterday afternoon between 1pm and 1.30pm, and who may have dash-cam footage to make this available.

Clonmel Gardaí can be contacted on 052 6177640.