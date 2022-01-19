Further appeal for information on West Tipp crashes

Gardaí in Tipperary Town have renewed their appeal for witnesses to two road collisions in the district in recent weeks.

Both involved motorcycles and one led to the death of a man in his 50s.

The first appeal relates to a fatal crash near Bansha late last month.

The collision between a car and a motorcycle occurred at the entrance to Bansha Woods on the N24 between Tipp Town and Bansha on Tuesday, December 28th last at around 12.45pm.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital but lost his battle for life on January 2nd.

A second appeal for information from the Gardaí is in connection with a collision at Deerpark on the road between Tipp Town and Emly on Tuesday, January 11th at 10.20am.

This incident involved a motorcycle and a four-wheel drive vehicle following which the motorcyclist was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition in ICU.

Investigating Gardaí would like to hear from anyone who witnesses either collision and in particular any motorists with dashcam footage.

Tipperary Town Gardaí can be contacted on 062 80670.