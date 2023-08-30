Another tragedy on the roads of Tipperary

Three people including a young child have been killed in a crash Cashel.

Two others were hurt in the crash which happened when the car hit a wall on the outskirts of the town shortly before 9 o’clock last night.

A man and a woman who were in the back of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, along with the infant boy.

The man who was driving, and a female front-seat passenger, are in a serious condition in Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

The road at Windmill Knockbulloge is closed this morning, with forensic investigators due to arrive shortly.

It’s understood those killed and injured were all members of the same family.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward – an incident room has been set up in Cahir Garda Station.

This tragedy comes just days after four young people were killed in a crash in Clonmel last Friday evening.