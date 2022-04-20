35,000 insurance write offs and salvaged cars have been imported from the UK

Over €7.5 million worth of cars which were written off or salvaged have been imported into Tipperary from the UK.

That’s according to MotorCheck which found that over 35,000 Ex-Salvage & Insurance Write Off’s have been imported from the UK into Ireland.

39,336 vehicles were identified in a massive cross border analysis but experts believe the true figure is much more

Examples of so called “Zombie” cars were found currently for sale privately and on dealers’ forecourts with ‘All Clear’ histories.

The market value of such vehicles brought into North Tipp is put at €1.7 million, €1.6 million in South Tipp and over €4.2 million with a T reg plate.