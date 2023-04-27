Repair work underway in Clonmel following water outages

Repair work is underway in Clonmel following water outages.

Crews from Uisce Éireann came on site this morning at 7.30am following a burst impacting the Silversprings area of the town and are expected to conclude at 5pm.

The water service has advised that leak detection work may cause supply disruptions in Rathronan, Crann Ard, The Paddocks, Willow Park, The Wilderness, Fairfields, Northfields, Monroe, Fethard Road, Clonmel and surrounding areas.

Under the National Leakage Reduction Programme, it is possible that these disruptions may also be experienced in Dún Aoibhinn, Powerstown, Clonmel, and surrounding areas this evening until approximately 8pm.

Traffic management plans are in place while all works are carried out, and customers are asked to allow 2-3 hours after restoration for their water supply to return to normal.