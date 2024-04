There’s a renewed appeal for help finding a teenager missing from County Tipperary since last month.

17-year-old Dylan Bullman was last seen in Clonmel on the bank holiday Monday after St Patrick’s Day – the 18th of March.

He is describes as 5 foot 9 inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and dark-brown hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station.