Remembrance ceremony for those who passed away during the pandemic takes place this weekend in Holycross

People in Tipperary will have the opportunity to have loved ones who passed away during the pandemic remembered as part of a national event this Sunday.

It represents an opportunity for the nation to pause and reflect, take time to remember all those who have lost their lives during the pandemic, from 2020 to 2022 and pay tribute to everyone who has contributed to how we have faced and are facing the challenges together.

A local remembrance is being held in Holycross at 2 o’clock on Sunday afternoon which will also be livestreamed through Tipperary County Council’s social media channels.

A reading of the names of those who have passed away during the pandemic will take place during the ceremony – names can be submitted via the council website until 12 noon on Saturday.

Link to the council website: https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/forms/ceremony-remembrance-and-reflection-invitation-include-loved-ones-names.