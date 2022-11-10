West Tipp priest says amalgamating parishes may be necessary

The amalgamation of parishes and creation of hubs may be the solution to priest shortages in Tipperary.

That’s according to Fr Jim Egan, the parish priest for Knockavilla & Donaskeigh, who says at present there is an aging clergy and only one seminarian currently in the diocese.

He envisages priests in 6 or 7 parishes coming together to help and support each other in the near future.

Speaking on Tipp Today Fr. Egan said giving people choice and freedom when it comes to worship is critical.

“We are in a hub already that’s all hubs 5 parishes, we help each other but also what it means is we can organise our masses to give a variety of times when people can go to mass, and doesn’t really matter where you go.

“You give people the dignity of having the freedom to live their lives in a Christian way.”