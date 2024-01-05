Former Bishop of Waterford and Lismore passes away

The Tipperary born former Bishop of Waterford and Lismore William Lee has passed away at the age of 82.

The Newport native was a past pupil of Rockwell College – served as Bishop of the Diocese from 1993 to 2013.

He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly in 1966.

In 1972 he was appointed professor of philosophy and bursar at St Patrick’s College in Thurles and subsequently as its president between 1987 and 1993.

He took over as Bishop of Waterford and Lismore following the retirement of Thurles native Bishop Michael Russell and was succeeded by the current incumbent Alphonsus Cullinan.