Councillor approve new Fethard cemetery

Part 8 planning has been approved for a cemetery in Fethard.

It will be located North of Calvary Cemetery on the Killenaule Road.

This development will see the construction of a multi-denominational burial site, with boundary walls, gates, 435 plots to be brought in on a phased basis, pathways, hedging, seating, car park, and all other associated works.

Last month the executive told councillors there had been no submissions received in relation to the Part 8 and just one condition to contact the National Monuments Service and carry out an archaeological examine.

All members voted in favour of the development going forward as proposed.