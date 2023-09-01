Community gathers in support of O’Reilly family following Cashel tragedy

The Parish Priest of Cashel is hoping that the Traveller Community in the town can take strength from the support being shown from all sides of life.

There is still a sense of shock and despair at the deaths of Tom and Bridget O’Reilly and their young grandson Tom in a crash on Tuesday night.

Their son Tom Jnr and daughter-in-law Diane were seriously injured in the incident.

Hundreds of people from Cashel and beyond attended a vigil in St John the Baptist Church in the town yesterday afternoon.

Fr Enda Brady told Tipp FM that the O’Reilly family can hopefully take solace from the united show of support for them.

““It’s amazing in the town from day one when they heard of the accident and when they heard the identity of those who died they came together – it didn’t make any difference what part of the community the people were from and I think the arrival here today really has done something to help that and I really, really hope this has done something for the family and the for all the Travelling community.”

Tom and Bridget O’Reilly and their grandson Tom will repose at Halla na Féile in Cashel tomorrow evening from 5 to 7pm with the funerals in St John the Baptist Church at 2 o’clock on Sunday afternoon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.