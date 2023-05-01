Registration now open for 2023 Tour De Lough Derg charity cycle

Registration is now open for the 2023 Tour De Lough Derg charity cycle.

North Tipperary Wheelers have organised the cycle which will take place on Sunday May 14th in aid of North Tipperary Hospice.

The 120km cycle will begin at 9am in Garrykennedy, making it’s way clockwise around Lough Derg through Ballina and on towards Whitegate.

With 700 metres of climbing throughout, cyclists will then travel through Portumna then towards Ballinderry and Puckaun before finishing up once again in Garrykennedy.

Registration is open to all for a price of €35 or €30 for Cycling Ireland members and can be done on www.norhttipperarywheelers.ie.