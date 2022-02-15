Transport Minister amenable to meeting with local Oireachtas members on N24 works

A meeting between the Transport Minister and Oireachtas members of the South East is on the cards to discuss the future of the N24 upgrade.

While Minister Eamon Ryan has yet to respond to a request for a meeting from Tipperary County Council, he was more positive in the Dáil.

Answering Independent TD Mattie McGrath, Minister Ryan said that he would attend such a meeting with Oireachtas members.

“All the politicians in the South East are in unison on this, and Minister Ryan I’m asking you directly, they’ve requested a meeting with you to emphasise the importance of this project and the continuation of the different aspects of it…

“So will you please facilitate a meeting with the Oireachtas members of the South East?”

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan replied; “I look forward to such a meeting.”