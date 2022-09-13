Over €175,000 in Clár funding for Tipperary

Over €175,000 has been allocated to Tipperary under the Clár programme.

Five community projects in the Premier are among 74 across the country to share in €2.75 million in funding announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

The overall amount awarded under all measures of the 2022 CLÁR Programme is a record €12.2 million with 292 projects being supported.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says this latest allocation for Tipperary is more positive news for the county.

“You’ll remember in August there was a round of Clár funding announced already where Tipperary had eight projects included in that.

“So we’re doing really well as a county – good applications are being put forward. This will really enhance and the investment will improve the lives of particularly young people right across Tipperary.”

Senator Ahearn says the money will be put to good use for the communities concerned.

“It will provide them with facilities like astro-turf pitches or playgrounds or tennis courts. The funding is also going to be used to deliver the likes of walkways and sensory gardens which families and elderly people can enjoy.

“This is a really positive announcement and another example of the impact that Our Rural Future which is a government plan to invest money into rural Ireland is having on towns and villages the length and breadth of Tipperary.”

€48,725 has been allocated to Ballingarry Community Field – The Commons towards the development of a walkway and car park.

Duhill Community Council have €12,600 for renovation works on the Community Hall.

€14,400 will go towards resurfacing the car park in Killea Village.

Moneygall GAA club has been awarded €50,000 for improvements to safety measures of the driveway and park facilities by laying tarmacadam, kerbing and bollards.

A new rain play area and community sensory garden for Lismackin is to benefit from €49,410 under the Clár announcement.