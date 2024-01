Protests over the housing of refugee families at Racket Hall will continue in Roscrea today.

The department of Integration is planning to use the well-known local hotel to accomodate up to 160 men, women and children who’ve come to Ireland seeking International Protection.

The Roscrea Stands Up group is holding a demonstration in the town this afternoon and have asked the local TDs to come and speak.

Organiser Derek Russell says he wants them to bring more than platitudes.